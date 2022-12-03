BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a violent threat was made against protesters in Bowling Green, which led to the cancellation of Saturday’s Jaycees Christmas Parade.

According to the Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s office, at least three groups were planning to protest at noon on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Justice Center on Center Street, as well as the 1000 block of Shive Lane.

However, on Friday, Dec. 2, authorities said they learned about a threat to shoot anyone protesting or helping protesters.

In a video posted on Facebook overnight, law enforcement said they had yet to confirm the validity of the threat, but they still wanted to warn community members.

Several hours later, the City of Bowling Green announced Saturday morning’s parade had been canceled due to the threat.

In addition, the Facebook account for the Jaycees Christmas Parade posted the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling today’s parade. The safety of our participants and spectators is ALWAYS are main focus. We have been in constant communication with law enforcement and have felt, all week, that we could provide a safe, fun event. With this latest information we knew that postponing was our best option. We will be working, today, to come up with another date for the parade.”

The Bowling Green Police Department and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are reportedly working with Kentucky State Police, the FBI, and the Department of Homeland Security in order to determine the origin of this threat.

No additional information has been released at this time.