BOWLING GREEN, Kentucky (WKRN) — A healthy newborn was recently the first to be surrendered via a Safe Haven Baby Box in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

The Baby Box was placed in Bowling Green in December of 2022, and it was the 132nd location in the nation, according to a news release from Monica Kelsey, the founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes. Currently, it is one of 16 Safe Haven Baby Box locations in Kentucky.

“This Baby Box location hasn’t been open for three months yet, but it was there when needed and that is the key,” Kelsey said. “We know this infant was loved by their birth mother and will be quickly adopted by a family who has been eagerly awaiting a baby.”

Twenty-four infants have been placed in a Baby Box since November 2017. Nationwide, 125 surrenders have resulted from calling the National Safe Haven hotline, 1-866-99BABY1. In 2022, a record 8 newborns were surrendered via a Baby Box.

“Each time we have an infant surrendered in one of our Baby Boxes it is an affirmation that we need anonymous surrender options,” Kelsey said. “We do not know when an infant will need to be surrendered and when that mother in crisis may want to protect her identity. However, we do know that being prepared is the safest option for this situation.”

More information about the recent surrender will be provided at a 1 p.m. press conference.