Investigation underway after shooting near Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after a shooting just outside of Land Between the Lakes in Trigg County early Thursday morning.

The Kentucky State Police said troopers responded around 12:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting on Gold Dust Trail in the Rockcastle community, which is next to Lake Barkley.

(Courtesy: WKDZ Radio)

Troopers have released no additional details but said in a news release that “more information regarding this incident will be made available as the investigation continues.”

The department declined to comment on the number of people wounded or if there were any fatalities.