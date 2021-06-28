Investigation underway after human remains found in Lake Barkley

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Authorities in southern Kentucky are investigating after human remains were found in Lake Barkley over the weekend.

Kentucky State Police said they received a call from Stewart County, Tennessee around 3:40 a.m. Sunday, requesting assistance.

Troopers said human remains had been located in the water, north of the US 68/80 bridge.

No additional details were immediately released amid the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721.