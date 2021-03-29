Illegal alligators seized from Kentucky home

PADUCAH, Ky. (WKRN) — A 55-year-old Kentucky man has been charged after investigators said two illegal alligators were found in his home last week.

The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife said they responded March 26 to a home in McCracken County after receiving a tip. The department said the resident admitted to having two alligators and showed them to conservation officers.

The two alligators, each approximately five feet long, were seized by conservation officers and transported to the Kentucky Reptile Zoo in Slade.

Alligators and caimans are considered “inherently dangerous wildlife” in Kentucky, so it is illegal to import of possess them.

The homeowner, whose name has not been released, has been charged with two counts of propagation and holding of wildlife without a permit. Wildlife officials said each count is punishable by a fine of up to $500.