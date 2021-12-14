DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKRN)- The devastating tornados left chaos and destruction in their wake, but days later, stories of survival have emerged.

In Dawson Springs, Kentucky, one of the hard-hit areas, a family is now counting their blessings after a tornado ripped their home. Inside, children as young as six and nine years old were hiding and seeking cover.

“It happened so fast, I just don’t… it was horrible,” said Shawna Simms.

They say pictures are worth a thousand words, but for this family, the words are hard to find. In Dawson Springs, with a population of a little more than 2,000, numbers came down to seconds.

“I’ve never prayed so hard in my life, told my kids I love them, and hold onto them tight,” remembered Simms.

Simms said of one of her children, “she raised up and said ‘I don’t want to die, I don’t want to die.'”

Simms is staying with friends in Kentucky, while one of her daughters, 9-year-old Falynn, is staying with her father in Clarksville for the time being. Although the two are apart, their memory of that night will forever bring them together.

“The pipes and some of the glass blew all over my face and my wrist, and I was holding onto the bathtub and my legs were going up in their air,” said Falynn.

Falynn remembers running to the bathroom when the storm hit. She told News 2 she remembers getting pulled from the bathtub.

Falynn described the wind as “a train, like it was a really close train. The house just started to shake in the bathroom and the window began to fall, and then it just fell in.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family find permanent housing, something they say is hard to find especially in the Kentucky area after so many communities were hit by the storm.