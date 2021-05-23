I-24 in Christian County closed in both directions due to crash involving passenger car, semi

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 near mile marker 90 in Christian County is closed in both directions due to a crash involving a cargo truck and a passenger car.

Kentucky State Police say cargo from the semi truck is scattered on the roadway, causing the closure.

Police estimate the crash to be cleared at around 7 p.m. CDT. Traffic is backed up about four miles in both directions at the crash site.

Drivers can detour around the crash via KY 115 North to Pembroke to U.S. 41 South to U.S. 79 South to connect with I-24 Clarksville Exit 4 in Tennessee or via KY 115 South to TN Route 236 East to return to I-24 at TN Exit 1.