TRENTON, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky officials are investigating after skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area in Todd County.

According to Kentucky State Police, the remains were found on April 20 off of Big Pond Road in Trenton. Detectives from KSP Post 2 and Dr. Christopher Keifer with the State Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and confirmed the remains were human.

Members from the Forensic Anthropology Center out of the University of Tennessee responded to help remove the remains.

Police have yet to identify the victim and the cause of death remains under investigation.