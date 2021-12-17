WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The Warren County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky reports two people died in a house fire Friday night.

The sheriff’s office and Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the structure fire located at 200 Norris Road. When they arrived to the scene, they found the house fully engulfed in flames.

Two people died in the fire, including 76-year-old Billy Taylor and 81-year-old Anna Taylor.

Assistance was requested from the Bowling Green Fire Department Arson Investigations Unit. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.