CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.

According to the Christian County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was reported stolen in Crofton and later found unoccupied. Deputies were then able to obtain video footage of the suspect and started looking for him.

At around 10 p.m. Monday, a deputy drove to Gordon Park and saw a vehicle speed away as he pulled into the parking lot. After a pursuit, the suspect vehicle crashed in the area of T. Sparkman Road and Madisonville Road. The driver, a 15-year-old male, was then taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators said it was determined the teen stole the vehicle in Crofton and had also stolen the vehicle he was caught in.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of theft of auto, fleeing or evading arrest, and multiple traffic charges, according to the sheriff’s office.