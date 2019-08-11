Hopkinsville Police search for teenager suspected of murder

HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officers in Hopkinsville are searching for a teenager they’re calling “armed and dangerous” and suspected of murdering a man early Sunday morning.

Hopkinsville Police say Robert Earl Torian, 18, shot and killed Terrill Moore, 25, around 3:45 Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the McHenry Street Apartments, according to WHOP.

Officers believe Torian is driving a late 1990s or early 2000s model white Pontiac Trans Am with Tennessee tags.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Robert Earl Torian please contact the Hopkinsville Police Department at 270-890-1300 or you can call Crime Stoppers at 270-887-TIPS.