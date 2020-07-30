Hopkinsville man charged with murder after fatal Todd County crash

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A driver has been charged with murder after a woman was hit and killed Wednesday afternoon while standing near her garage in Todd County, Kentucky.

Billy Jo Faughn, 42, was booked into the Todd County jail Wednesday evening on charges including murder, DUI and marijuana possession.

According to Kentucky State Police, Faughn was driving southbound on Blue and Gray Park Road in the Elkton community around 3:30 p.m., when he drove off the road and struck 71-year-old Sarah Barrow, who was standing near the garage of her home. Faughn’s vehicle then slammed into the wall of the residence, troopers said.

Barrow was airlifted to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead, investigators revealed.

The crash remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

News 2 is tracking crime where you live with CrimeTracker reports.

CLICK HERE for more coverage