CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A 49-year-old man was charged with kidnapping a woman in Hopkinsville Saturday.

Deputies were called to a home on Quisenberry Lane Saturday afternoon after receiving reports a woman had been taken from the residence by force.

Investigators believe 49-year-old Michael Henderson entered the home with a crossbow and kidnapped a female victim. The victim had also been “strangled and thrown around in the garage before being forced into a vehicle” and leaving the scene, according to a press release.

Henderson was later found at a residence on Bassett Street in Hopkinsville and detained. During his arrest, Henderson reportedly made threats to kill deputies and their families saying, “It’s game on!”

The Christian County Sheriff reported Henderson was taken to the Christian County Jail, where he resisted jail staff and had to be pepper sprayed and shot with an electronic shock device to get him to comply.

Henderson was charged with kidnapping, first-degree burglary, strangulation, assault, wanton endangerment, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.