HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hopkinsville man was arrested for engaging in sexual activity with a child under the age of 12.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said from Feb. 2020 through Feb. 2021, Ricky Thomas engaged in illegal sex acts with the child on at least three occasions. The victim was also exposed to explicit websites and videos during the same time frame.

Authorities said Thomas is currently being held in the Christian County Jail on charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse, both with a victim under 12 years of age.