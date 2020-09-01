Hopkinsville man arrested following shooting in Christian County

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY. (WKRN) — The Christian County Sheriff’s office said a Hopkinsville man was arrested following a shots fired call Tuesday morning.

It happened at a home off Dawson Springs Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Residents reported someone firing a weapon at their house. While investigators were at the home on Dawson Springs Road, more shots were fired at a home on Hart Road.

Authorities said there were no injuries reported. 44-year-old Brian D. Ellis of Hopkinsville, KY, was arrested for both incidents.

Ellis was charged with two counts of Attempted Murder, six counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana.