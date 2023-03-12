HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A man from Hopkinsville is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a woman and shooting at her vehicle Saturday night.

According to WKDZ Radio, Hopkinsville Police said 26-year-old Keenan Jordan pushed his girlfriend off the porch.

Then, as the woman was driving away on Wooldridge Road, Jordan reportedly fired a shot at her vehicle.

Even though nobody was injured in the shooting, Jordan was still arrested, WKDZ Radio said.

According to the Christian County Detention Center, Jordan has been charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree domestic violence assault with no visible injury.

As of this writing, Jordan is being held on a $2,000 bond, officials said.