HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody in Kentucky after a gun was reported on a school campus Monday afternoon.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

At 1:20 p.m., a Hopkinsville High School student told school administrators of another student possibly armed with a gun in the building.

Authorities say as the school resource officer approached the student, he ran away.

The student was eventually arrested and a gun was recovered.

The campus was put on lockdown for a short period of time, but that has since been lifted.

No students or faculty were hurt in the incident.

The Hopkinsville Police Department is actively investigating.