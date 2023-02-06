HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teenager has been taken into custody in Kentucky after a gun was reported on a school campus Monday afternoon.
At 1:20 p.m., a Hopkinsville High School student told school administrators of another student possibly armed with a gun in the building.
Authorities say as the school resource officer approached the student, he ran away.
The student was eventually arrested and a gun was recovered.
The campus was put on lockdown for a short period of time, but that has since been lifted.
No students or faculty were hurt in the incident.
The Hopkinsville Police Department is actively investigating.