HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A member of the Hopkinsville City Council was reportedly taken into custody early Saturday morning after he crashed along Interstate 24 while returning home from Clarksville.

According to Hopkinsville officials, Ward 12 City Councilman Matthew Handy was the only person involved in the single-vehicle crash, but he was not injured.

However, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office arrested Handy on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), the city reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, a call came in about a crash with possible injuries near mile marker 86 on I-24 West.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they said they found Handy behind the wheel of his vehicle, which was stuck in the cable barrier that divides the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-24. In addition, deputies reportedly smelled a strong odor from an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle, as well as Handy’s breath.

Authorities said Handy refused medical treatment at the scene, but they still asked to get out of the vehicle so they could perform standardized field sobriety tests.

According to the incident report from the sheriff’s office, Handy was arrested for suspicion of DUI at approximately 4:24 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. He was then taken to JSHP for medical clearance and a blood draw.

City officials said they are investigating the matter and “will be working under the consultation of the city attorney to determine next steps.”

Meanwhile, Hopkinsville Mayor J.R. Knight assured community members the city’s response will be guided by transparency and accountability.

“We hold our public officials to a high standard of conduct, and this incident is deeply concerning,” Knight said. “The safety and well-being of our residents is paramount, and such behavior will not be tolerated. Simultaneously, though, we want to make sure that Councilman Handy receives the help and treatment he needs and will be assisting to ensure he does.”

According to Handy’s profile on the Hopkinsville website, this is his first year serving on the City Council, but he currently holds positions on the Pennyroyal Area Museum Board of Directors, the Human Rights Commission, and the Fire Department Facility Feasibility Study Committee.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the crash.