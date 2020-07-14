Hopkinsville child dies after being found in car

Kentucky

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — A missing three-year-old girl found unresponsive in a car in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon has died, according to investigators. 

Hopkinsville police said the child was located in a vehicle on South Virginia Street, as her parents searched for her. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officers explained.

The three-year-old’s parents reportedly told detectives they believe she got into the vehicle on her own.

Police said Tuesday there were no pending charges in the little girl’s death.

No additional information was immediately released.

