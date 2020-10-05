Hopkinsville Boys & Girls Club closes after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — The Boys & Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County will shut down for the next two weeks after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

In a social media post Monday morning, the organization reported learning about the staff member’s positive result on Sunday. They determined there was a possibility that staff and members could have been exposed to the positive individual prior to the date of diagnosis.

Anyone determined to have been in close contact with the staff member will be informed privately, according to the organization.

As a “precautionary measure,” the Boys & Girls Club of Hopkinsville-Christian County will remain closed until at least Oct. 19.