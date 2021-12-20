HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Hopkins County officials announced Monday they have run out of room to store donated items and have asked the public to instead make monetary donations.

County leaders said they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve seen since tornadoes ripped through the Mid South. The storms claimed the lives of more than 70 Kentuckians, according to state officials.

“We have been amazed by the outpouring of support for our community and the donations we have received for those affected by this terrible tornado. We have received so many donations that we have run out of room to store them. We have enough supplies to last for the duration of this event. If we begin to notice a specific need, we will reach back out to the community for assistance,” Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. said.

The county has asked the public not to donate any more items, however, there are other ways individuals can help. The Government Center in Madisonville will accept gift card donations at 56 North Main Street.

Monetary donations can also be made to various organizations, including Independence Bank, Team Western Kentucky Relief Fund, Western Kentucky Red Cross, and Kentucky United Way.