MAYFIELD, Kentucky (WKRN) — An inmate honored for his heroic acts during the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky is being released Tuesday.

Marco Sanchez was working at the candle factory in December when a massive tornado outbreak tore through the tiny town of Mayfield, completely destroying the building and structures around it. Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says Sanchez may have been the first to get out of the factory alive, and with a broken leg and cracked ribs, he even ran back to the factory to help save others.

As first responders did their part in assisting the community during the tragedy, Sanchez tried to turn himself in, but officials couldn’t help him as they were inundated with disaster relief. So, Sanchez continued helping others, even at the shelter.

“He reacted in a manner to try to help others and save others. He repeatedly tried to turn himself back in and no one could help him accomplish that because of what had happened and the total devastation,” Sheriff Hayden said.



Marco Sanchez was honored for his actions taken during the deadly tornado outbreak in Kentucky. (Courtesy: Graves County Sheriff’s Department)

The Sheriff’s Office honored Sanchez days ago for his efforts in the midst of a tragedy. Sheriff Hayden said Sanchez had touched his heart and many others in times of trouble.

“It’s restored our faith in humanity — there’s a lot of bad things going on in the country and around the world. And it was almost as if people were sitting back just wanting to do some good and we have been the recipient of a lot of good being done,” Sheriff Hayden said.

Sanchez will be released from jail on Tuesday afternoon. Sheriff Hayden says they will take him around to set up a new phone and bank account and present him with a car donated in his honor.

Sheriff Hayden said Sanchez was serving time for a theft committed when Sanchez was homeless. Hayden said Sanchez is a prime example of why you shouldn’t just a book by its cover.

“At every turn, he made the right decision. He could have as some people would, your hurt, you’re injured, you’ve gone through a traumatic event, you know that you’re lucky to be alive, you would worry about yourself self-preservation. And that wasn’t the way he reacted,” Sheriff Hayden said.