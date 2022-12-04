TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A road has been shut down in Trigg County following the discovery of an unexploded ordnance in the river.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, the road is closed at the bridge on South Road/Highway 139 between Main Street and U.S. 68/Kentucky 80.

Authorities said somebody was magnet fishing off the bridge when they retrieved the unexploded ordnance — which appeared to be an old 40mm grenade — from the river.

Officials announced just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 that a bomb squad was being dispatched to safely dispose of the ordnance, adding that all precautions are being taken.

Then, at 5:52 p.m., the Cadiz Police Department posted a statement about the incident on Facebook, which said, in part, “Fort Campbell EOD is on scene, assisting in the removal of the device. They are working diligently to safely remove the device from the area. It is possible that the device will be ‘destroyed in place’ if it is determined it can’t be safely moved. The area EOD is working in is free of businesses and residences, so there is no need for any closures or evacuations.”

Motorists are urged to find alternate routes to navigate around downtown until the road is reopened.