Governor of Kentucky, family potentially exposed to COVID-19

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Gov. Beshear has made a request to the Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron to release the grand jury transcripts to the public. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear released a video statement on social media that he and his family may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Beshear made the announcement on his Facebook page Sunday.

He said he is committed to setting an example by following state and federal quarantine guidelines. The possible exposure happened late Saturday afternoon.

Beshear released the following statement in a press release:

The Governor and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with the first family on Saturday and learned of a positive test later Saturday. The first family was not in contact with anyone else following exposure. The Governor said his family and the trooper all wore facial coverings, but the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kentucky Department for Public Health (DPH) recommend quarantine if an individual is within six feet of a positive person for more than 15 minutes. Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have beenexposedto COVID-19 away from others to limit possible spread. The Governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by DPH. The Governor will continue to provide daily COVID-19 updates virtually. Background note: The Governor and family are in quarantine, not isolation. Isolation is used to separate people infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from people who are not infected. None of the family has tested positive. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.