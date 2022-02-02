KENTUCKY (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency as a major winter storm is expected to hit Kentucky Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Weather reports say significant amounts of rain, sleet, snow and ice are expected, and a winter weather warning is in places across much of the commonwealth.

Travel conditions on major interstates, as well as state and local roads, are expected to be difficult. Ice and wind are expected to damage trees, likely causing power outages. Snowfall of 1-2 inches is expected in northwestern and Northern Kentucky.

The National Weather Service at Louisville has issued an ice storm warning for the Jackson Purchase and Pennyrile regions and most of the rest of Kentucky north of the Cumberland Parkway. The area could see ice accumulations from 0.25 to 0.75 inches.

A Flood Watch has also been issued for portions of Central Kentucky from Thursday morning through late Thursday night, as the area is expected to receive 2.5-3.5 inches of rain.

Governor Beshear also announced state office buildings will be closed Thursday.

“Freezing roadways are extremely dangerous,” Governor Beshear said. “I am closing all state office buildings and asking Kentuckians to stay off the roadways if possible, so crews can continue plowing and clearing roads.”

Kentucky Emergency Management has activated the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and officials from the Kentucky National Guard, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), Kentucky State Police (KSP) and Kentucky Department for Public Health are monitoring the situation from the SEOC.

The governor asks all Kentuckians to avoid travel if possible.

For more on the state of emergency, click here.