Gov. Beshear: Thanksgiving Day was highest day ever for new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY. (WKRN) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that on Thanksgiving Day, the Bluegrass State saw the highest amount of COVID-19 cases ever reported.

On Thursday, Kentucky reported 3,870 new cases, along with 32 new deaths.

The governor asked families to stay away from busy shopping areas to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further, adding that many retailers have extended Black Friday deals in order to limit crowds.

“These new case reports are truly alarming. Please be careful when you’re shopping and consider safer options, like purchasing gifts online for delivery or curbside pickup,” the governor said. “Wash your hands, stay six feet apart from other shoppers and wear a mask at all times. Now is the time we need everyone to buckle down, stay strong and stop this surge in cases.”