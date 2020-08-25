Golden Alert issued for missing Hopkinsville man

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Kentucky authorities have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man from Hopkinsville.

Christian County Emergency Management issued the alert for Carlton Drake late Monday night and said the 58-year-old was last seen around 5 p.m. Sunday at his home on Norman Dale Drive in Hopkinsville.

No additional information was immediately released about the circumstances of his disappearance.

Drake was last seen wearing a white shirt and a denim blue jacket with leather trim, as well as blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Hopkinsville/Christian County Emergency Communications Center at 270-890-1300.