HOPKINSVILLE, Kentucky (WKRN) — Officials issued a Golden Alert on Monday for a missing southern Kentucky woman.

Christian County Emergency Management said Jakiyah Rutledge, 20, was last seen Sunday at her Hopkinsville home. Authorities said she left in the overnight hours unobserved.

Jakiyah Rutledge (Courtesy: Christian County Emergency Management)

A “Golden Alert” is issued if someone goes missing in Kentucky and has some sort of medical or cognitive disability. Rutledge reportedly takes a number of mediations that she does not have with her.

She is described as being 5’3” tall, weighing about 99 pounds, with black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Hopkinsville police and the Christian County Emergency Communications Center at (270) 890-1300.