Gold bar recently found in Salvation Army Red Kettle turns out to be fake

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) — Last week, a gold bar believed to be worth almost $1,500 was found among donations to one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles in Kentucky. Unfortunately, the gold bar isn’t real.

The Louisville chapter of the Salvation Army made the discovery after visiting a local numismatist who confirmed the gold bar was a fake.

In a statement released by the Louisville Salvation Army, Area Commander, Major Roy Williams called the discovery disheartening, “Certainly, this was a huge disappointment, not just for us but for the men, women and children that would’ve been helped by this donation. After all, this campaign is about the people we serve, thousands each year who depend on hot meals, safe shelter and a chance to regain their hope and dignity when they no longer have it. But we have one more day left to ring the bells and will continue to meet the needs of those who come through our doors now and into the coming New Year.”

The release goes on to state that the Red Kettle campaign is around $25,000 short of its goal.