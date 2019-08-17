Fugitive caught in Stewart Co. woods with weapons, camping supplies

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted out of Kentucky for failure to appear for sentencing was caught in Tennessee with weapons and camping supplies, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

The Christian County Sheriff’s Office posted about Scotty Bowen for its ‘Wanted Wednesday’ on Facebook, asking for help from “Tennessee folks” as Bowen, wanted for failure to appear for sentencing for a jury trial, “really doesn’t want to be caught!”

Credit: Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

Bowen was set to be sentenced on charges of first degree sexual abuse of a minor and intimidating a witness, according to Christian County deputies.

Stewart County Sheriff deputies caught Bowen Friday afternoon after searching for him for three hours.

He was found in the woods in Lower Standing Rock, dressed in camouflage with a backpack of camping supplies and weapons, according to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office.

