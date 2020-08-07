Foul play suspected after human remains found near Trigg County cemetery

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on unidentified human remains found Thursday afternoon in the woods near a cemetery outside of Cadiz, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police responded just before 2 p.m. to a location off Rocky Point Road to investigate the discovery of human remains. Detectives determined the remains were decomposed and there was no form of identification with the body.

When the Trigg County coroner arrived at the scene, he determined foul play was likely involved in the death.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville to determine the cause of death and possibly identify the person.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.