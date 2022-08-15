FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell was killed over the weekend in Kentucky.

Joshua Burks, 20, was found dead from a gunshot wound near Olmstead, Kentucky on Saturday.

Specialist Burks was a soldier in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division.

Burks enlisted in the Army from San Jose in 2020. He attended several trainings in South Carolina and Georgia before being assigned to Fort Campbell.

“Saturday morning, we lost a valued member of our formation. The entire team shares in the sorrow and grief felt by his family and loved ones,” said LTC Edmund A. Guy III, 2-44 ADA Battalion commander. “We must not forget the valuable contributions Spc. Burks made to his country and the impact he had on those around him in our unit.”

Army officials say they are working with local authorities in the investigation into his death. No further information about the case was made immediately available.