FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.

It happened in Oak Grove, Kentucky, on Sept. 20.

Private First Class Kaden Jones, 19, was identified as the victim in the crash. Jones was a soldier in 1st Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault).

“The Bastogne family is shocked and saddened by the news of Pvt. 1st Class Jones’ sudden death,” said 1st Brigade commander Colonel Kevin Sharp. “Our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to his family and friends. They are all in our hearts during this tragic time.”

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Fort Campbell authorities and the Oak Grove Police Department are working together in the ongoing investigation.