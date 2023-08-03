FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A soldier was convicted during a military court martial at Fort Campbell on Tuesday, nearly two years after his pregnant wife was killed.

Sgt. 1st Class Joseph Santiago was reportedly arrested on Sept. 28, 2021, one day after his wife, Meghan Santiago, was found dead.

About 22 months later, Joseph was found guilty of murdering Meghan, as well as harming their unborn child, according to the U.S. Army.

Officials said Joseph was sentenced to life in prison, with potential for parole, plus an extra six months for harming the couple’s unborn baby.

In addition, Joseph’s rank was reduced from sergeant 1st class to private, and he was dishonorably discharged, the military reported.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Meghan’s death or Joseph’s court martial.