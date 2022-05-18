HOPKINSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hopkinsville woman appeared in Christian County Circuit Court for her arraignment Wednesday after being charged with sexual abuse while working at Trigg County High School.

WKDZ Radio reports 39-year-old Ashley Wells has been charged with first degree sexual abuse. The charge is from an investigation conducted by state police that began in January into allegations of sexual contact between a teacher at a Trigg County public school and a student.

The investigation revealed Wells had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student in Christian County in 2016.

Wells appeared before a judge Wednesday morning along with her attorney, who waived formal reading of the indictment and entered a not guilty plea. A pretrial conference will be held on June 22 at 8:30 a.m.

Trigg County Schools’ Superintendent Bill Thorpe previously confirmed that Wells began the school year as a high school teacher in the district, but was no longer employed by the school system when she was indicted last month.