Former Ky. Governor pardons DUI/murder inmate before leaving office

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Matt Bevin has pardoned a man accused of killing another man in a drunk driving crash in 2014 in Kentucky.

Michael Hardy was in jail on murder charges stemming from that crash. He was allegedly driving 90 mph when he rear-ended Jeremy Pryor’s car on Smallhouse Road in Warren County. Pryor died as a result of the crash.

Authorities say a black box in Hardy’s car reported it showed no signs of him braking. There were also not any mechanical issues in his car, the report said.

In 2016, Hardy admitted he did not remember anything about the night of the crash.

Alan Simpson, the attorney for Pryor’s family said, “This action of Matt Bevin screams of either a complete lack of empathy for other human beings, willful ignorance to the truth or outright corruption. The Pryor family will be asking the law enforcement community to investigate the Governor’s actions, including full accounting of all official and unofficial communication that may have occurred with the Governor, or anyone acting on his behalf.”

The pardon states Hardy must not consume any alcohol, and that he shares his story at churches, schools and other gatherings no more than six times per year for the next 20 years.