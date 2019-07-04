Former Hopkinsville band director pleads not guilty in student rape

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A Hopkinsville High School band director pleaded not guilty to rape charges on Wednesday after he was accused of having sex with a student. His wife, a former assistant commonwealth’s attorney pleaded not guilty to witness tampering.

WKMS-FM reports Jordan Seth Peveler and his wife Hannah Peveler were arraigned in Christian Circuit Court.

Jordan Seth Peveler is charged with nine felonies involving rape, sodomy and an unlawful transaction with a minor.

A warrant states Peveler provided marijuana to a 16-year-old student at his home in June 2017. Authorities say Peveler then asked the student to perform oral sex on him while she was under the influence of marijuana. Months later, after the student had turned 17, investigators say Peveler had sex with her in his home.

The indictment describes the alleged incidents as taking place in a school instrument closet and in Peveler’s home.

Hannah Peveler is facing three counts of tampering with a witness. She worked in Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling’s office and has resigned.

Their pre-trial conferences are scheduled for September 4 at 8:30 a.m. A special judge will be appointed for both cases. Circuit Judges Andrew Self and John Atkins both recused themselves.