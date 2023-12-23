FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden made a special trip to Fort Campbell Saturday to meet military families two weeks after a deadly EF-3 tornado touched down in Montgomery County and left lasting destruction.

Biden worked to offer encouragement and holiday cheer, accompanied by Santa Claus on what was called “Sleigh Force One.”

“I know the holidays look a little bit different this year, so I brought this special guest with me all the way from the North Pole!” Biden told families.

As of Saturday, Dec. 23, a total of 68 Fort Campbell families were still displaced, according to base officials. However, that number was greatly down from the 354 Fort Campbell families originally displaced by the Dec. 9 storm.

“That Saturday, we had just taken photos with Santa at the PX and were settling in to watch the Army Navy game…We quickly sheltered into our laundry room, and within seconds, the tornado devastated our home and neighborhood,” Maj. Kevin Quiros of the 101st Airborne Division recalled. “Our neighbor, Ruben, rushed to our home to check on our safety and gave my family shelter in his home. As I moved my family to safety at Ruben’s home, I took his lead and moved down our street to check on our neighbors.”

Biden talked about numerous examples of soldiers and neighbors working to help one another after the storm.

“Thank you for your service and for finding ways to help so many, and I know that so many in this room did the same: sharing your homes, clothes, and groceries; helping neighbors dig precious memories out of the rubble; being there for those who lost everything, even when you had lost so much yourselves,” Biden said.

Saturday’s visit included family photos with Santa, lunch from Mission BBQ, and gifts for families from Toys for Tots.

Biden encouraged Fort Campbell families to reach out for help, if needed, and said their families were in her heart, as well as the president’s heart, this holiday season.

“I know that the last two weeks have really tested your strength, but even in this moment of grief and heartbreak, there is so much love and support that surrounds you,” Biden said.