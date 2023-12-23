FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) – First Lady Jill Biden will be in Fort Campbell, Kentucky on Saturday to speak to with military families impacted by the devastating Dec. 9 tornadoes which left four dead in Clarksville.

According to the first lady’s office, Dr. Biden is scheduled to arrive the Fort Campbell as part of her “Joining Forces” initiative, which aims to support the military community.

On Saturday, Dec. 9 a tornado tore through Clarksville resulting in the deaths of four people, including a 10-year-old boy, leaving dozens injured and damaging thousands of homes and businesses.

Dr. Biden will arrive at Campbell Army Airfield at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday. According to the White House, the first lady will participate in holiday celebrations around 1:30 p.m. with military families and volunteers.

The first lady last visited Fort Campbell in March 2022 to meet with families of deployed 101st soldiers.