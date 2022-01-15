BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WKRN) – It’s been one month since deadly tornadoes and severe storms ripped through Kentucky claiming the lives of 76 Kentuckians.

One of the hardest-hit areas was the city of Bowling Green where an EF-3 tornado tore homes apart and claimed the lives of 17 people.

United States First Lady Dr. Jill Biden took to the streets of Bowling Green alongside Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky’s First Lady Britainy Beshear, to tour the storm damage where recovery efforts are still in the very early stages.

Those residing in Bowling Green’s Creekwood neighborhood, where several homes were destroyed, said Dr. Biden’s visit brought a sense of optimism to the community.

During the tour, First Lady Jill Biden hugged and comforted several families that resided on Sweet Creek Avenue with many calling it an honor to meet the First Lady.

“She told me thank you for my hard work,” said Kaitlyn Wilkins, “I organized a food truck that’s feeding 200 to 300 people a day.”

Dr. Biden was originally set to visit the neighborhood a week ago but had to postpone the trip due to severe weather.

After touring storm damage, Dr. Biden went to the FEMA State Disaster Recovery Center where she volunteered and spoke to those in attendance.

Bowling Green Mayor Todd Alcott thanked and expressed gratitude to President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for their ongoing support as recovery efforts continue in the city.