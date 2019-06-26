Woman dies after being struck by lightning at Murray State University

MURRAY, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman reportedly struck by lightning over the weekend on the Murray State University campus has died from her injuries, a school spokesperson confirms.

In a statement, the university’s director of communications, Shawn Touney said “a visitor to campus passed away as a result of a weather-related incident.”

He added, “the family was bringing their child to the university to participate in a summer program.”

The incident occurred Sunday evening outside of White Residential Hall.

The victim, who is from Missouri, was transported to Murray Calloway County Hospital where she passed away Monday from her injuries, officials said.

Her name and age have not been released.