FBI probe leads to indictment of Trigg County, Ky. sheriff for witness tampering, unlawfully supplying alcohol to a person under 21

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — The sheriff of Trigg County, Kentucky will resign from his position at the end of the month.

Trigg County Judge-Executive Hollis Alexander said Thursday that 50-year-old Sheriff Jason Barnes had submitted his letter of resignation, which is effective August 31.

Barnes was elected sheriff in 2018 and took office shortly after.

A grand jury indicted Barnes for providing alcohol to a person under 21 and later tampering with the testimony of a potential witness, according to Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Several agencies said in February of 2020, Barnes provided alcohol to a person under the age of 21. Months later, the discovered Barnes knowingly practiced deceit with the intent to affect the testimony of a potential witness.

Any individual who tampers with a witness and facilitates underage drinking must be held accountable for their crimes, especially members of the law enforcement community. I am grateful for the investigative work of our law enforcement partners, including the Kentucky State Police, the FBI, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, as well as the work of our Office of Special Prosecutions to bring charges in this case. Attorney General Daniel Cameron

The charges include one count of unlawful transaction with a minor third degree, a Class A misdemeanor, and one count of tampering with a witness, a Class D felony.

The Attorney General’s Office of Special Prosecutions was appointed to handle the case.

A warrant has been issued for Barnes’ arrest, and bond is set at $2,500 dollars.