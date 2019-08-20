Farm worker killed in Kentucky tractor crash

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A farm worker pulling tobacco was killed Tuesday morning in the Pembroke area when the tractor he was driving overturned and landed on top of him, investigators say.

Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel told News 2 that the man on the tractor was turning left from Fidelio Road onto Bardwell Lane, when he lost control, causing the tractor to overturn.

The tractor reportedly rolled onto the man, identified by authorities as Jahir Hernandez, a man from Mexico who worked for Rich Grove Farms.

Hernandez was pronounced dead on the scene, the coroner said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.