TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — Staff Sgt. Taylor Mitchell dedicated his life to being a combat medic in the Army, according to his family, before making the ultimate sacrifice Wednesday.

Mitchell was one of nine soldiers killed in a crash involving two Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters.

The Mountain Brooke, Alabama native was 30 years old, according to his brother, Garrett. He came from a military family and served his country for nine years.

“He’s the kind of person who walked in a room and he made an impact,” Garrett said. “He left a major impact on everybody he met.”

Fort Campbell officials said the crash happened in Trigg County, Kentucky during a routine training mission involving soldiers in the 101st Airborne Division. The four-person and five-person crews on each helicopter were made up of crew chiefs, medics, and pilots wearing night vision goggles. The helicopters were flying next to each other, but it’s unclear if they collided.

Garrett described his brother as “kind and caring” as well as passionate about being a combat medic. He loved to fish and enjoyed the outdoors.

Mitchell leaves behind his wife. While the couple has been legally married for around a year, they were planning to have their wedding in two months.

“This past weekend, they just had their wedding shower,” Garrett said.

Caleb Gore, 25, also died in the crash, according to his father who is a pastor in Wayne County, North Carolina. Born in Virginia, he served in the army as an airborne medic and had plans to become a registered nurse.

“This young man, so full of life and vibrant, had such a presence about him, now not here anymore,” family friend Travis Moore said. “In talking with the family, the loss is a great loss; a big hole in their life.”

A specialized crew from Fort Rucker, Alabama is on site and conducting a thorough investigation into the crash.