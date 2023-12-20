FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) – Emergency crews responded to Simpson County on Wednesday after an explosion was reported at a industrial facility.

The Franklin Police Department posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at approximately 11 a.m. stating, “First Responders are on scene at R3 Industrial on E. Cedar Street working after an explosion occurred within the industrial facility.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Authorities reported that all employees safely evacuated the facility, and one employee was treated and released by EMS.

Franklin police are urging people to avoid the area of East Cedar Street until crews clear the scene.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. No other information was immediately released.