ELKTON, Ky. (WKRN) — The Elkton Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a teen with a medical condition who has not been seen for several months.

Silvana Mendoza-Juarez, 18, was last seen on July 5 in the Hopkinsville area, the police department reported. Her family said they have not heard from her since. She also hasn’t been active on social media, which they said is very unusual.

According to her mother, Mendoza-Juarez would not go months without contacting her family, and they are concerned for her well-being.

Mendoza-Juarez reportedly has a medical condition that requires a daily medication that she does not have with her, and she may be in need of medical attention.

It’s believed that Mendoza-Juarez may have gone to Glasgow and from there, possibly the Monroe County area. Officers with the Elkton Police Department said they are following up on leads and working with other agencies to find her.

Mendoza-Juarez is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, weighs about 220 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair with blonde highlights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elkton Police Department and ask to speak with Captain Jakop Smith at 270-265-9879 ext. 204 or 270-265-2501.