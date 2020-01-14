Elementary student dies from injuries after crash near Hopkinsville

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Kentucky. (WKRN) — A child critically injured in a head-on crash in Christian County, Kentucky last month has died from her injuries.

In a statement on Facebook, Sinking Fork Elementary posted “It is with great sadness that our Sinking Fork family mourns the loss of Alexia Trump.”

Alexia, a sixth grader at the school northwest of Hopkinsville, suffered severe injuries in a two-vehicle wreck along Princeton Road on Dec. 23.

“We all cherish our memories of Alexia and will miss her greatly,” the school added. “Please keep her family along with our school family in your thoughts.”

A memorial service is expected to be planned by Alexia’s family in the near future.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.