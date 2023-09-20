SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A man is facing multiple charges related to drugs, weapons, and child endangerment as the result of an ongoing investigation in Simpson County.

According to the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, agents served a search warrant — with some help from members of the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department — in the 800 block of West Madison Street in Franklin on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Authorities said the warrant led to the discovery of more than a pound of processed marijuana; more than a pound of THC wax; cocaine; cash; “multiple paraphernalia items”; a stolen ATV; and firearms, including a stolen firearm.

Law enforcement said they arrested Garry C. Bissinger, 30, of Franklin, for the following charges: