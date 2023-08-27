CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A woman lost her life Sunday morning after getting trapped inside her vehicle because of high water levels in Christian County.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched to help EMS personnel at the intersection of Buffalo Road and Highway 1026.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they said they were told a vehicle was traveling along Buffalo Road and was swept off the roadway because of high water.

The driver — identified by officials as Marsha Jordan — was initially trapped in the vehicle, but first responders got her into an ambulance and brought her to the hospital.

Despite life-saving efforts, Jordan later died from her injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.

News 2 has reached out to Christian County Emergency Management for more information regarding Sunday morning’s incident.