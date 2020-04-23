Deputy killed in crash on Western Kentucky Parkway

by: The Associated Press

Hopkins County deputy killed

(Courtesy: Hopkins County, Ky. Sheriff's Office)

NORTONVILLE, Ky. (AP/WKRN) — A Hopkins County, Kentucky deputy was killed when he crashed his vehicle into the base of a bridge in neighboring Muhlenberg County Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police said the single-car crash happened before 7:30 a.m. on the Western Kentucky Parkway near mile marker 43.

Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Terry Vick was driving eastbound on the parkway when his vehicle crossed the median and struck a concrete abutment before coming to a stop, according to troopers.

The 43-year-old, a school resource officer at Hanson Elementary, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“What I would like to do is to make sure we keep his family in our thoughts and prayers. They’re going through a hard time right now,” Trooper Rob Austin with Kentucky State Police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

